India’s domestic air passenger traffic clocks 5% growth

India’s domestic air passenger traffic reached 11.84 crore in the first nine months of the year, up against 11.28 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, marking an annual growth of 4.99 per cent, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showed on Tuesday.

On a month-to-month (MoM) basis, domestic air passenger traffic grew 6.38 per cent to 1.3 crore in September from 1.22 crore in August.

During the nine-month period (January-September), budget carrier IndiGo carried more than 7.25 crore passengers, clocking a market share of 61.3 per cent, followed by Tata Group-run Air India flying over 1.64 crore passengers with 13.9 per cent share, and Vistara registering a market share of 9.8 per cent with 1.15 crore air passengers at the third position.