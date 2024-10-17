NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh dies by suicide in Kota

Chennai: Another National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ashutosh Chaurasia (20), a student from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, was found hanging from a fan in his room in the Dadabari police station area on Wednesday night.

Chaurasia’s family has been informed and the body has been kept in the mortuary, the police said.

The police said the post-mortem will be done after his family members arrive.

The incident came to the fore when Chaurasia’s family members, who were trying to contact him, did not get any reply, and they enquired with the Paying Guest (PG) owner.

When the PG owner knocked on Chaursia’s room, he failed to get a response and later informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, broke open the gate and found Chaurasia hanging.