Chennai: The Chennai meteorological department had predicted heavy rains for Wednesday, prompting the government to prepare on a war footing.

However, much to the relief of the public—and to the surprise of weather experts—no significant rainfall was recorded as the depression shifted course towards Andhra Pradesh.

This shift in weather patterns has raised questions about the accuracy of official forecasts.

Private weather predictors, often considered more precise than government forecasts, were quick to weigh in.

Raja Kumar, independent weather tracker, commented on the situation: “The depression behaved unpredictably, and models didn’t fully capture the sudden shift in trajectory. Such deviations are always a risk when predicting weather, especially with tropical depressions, which are highly volatile. However, more detailed analysis was needed to anticipate this turn.”

Another independent weather forecaster added: “While we use advanced tools to predict heavy rainfall for Chennai, sometimes models show data that is skewed due to rapidly changing environmental conditions. In this case, the upper air dynamics caused the depression to veer more towards Andhra Pradesh. Forecasting these subtleties remains a challenge.”

Government officials had quickly prepared for the expected heavy rainfall, with relief teams on standby, roads being cleared, and shelter homes readied in low-lying areas. While some may view the missed prediction as an error, others stress the importance of caution when faced with such forecasts.

A source from the Tamil Nadu Meteorological Board stated, “Predicting the exact path of depressions in the Bay of Bengal can be tricky. Even slight changes in temperature or wind speeds can cause the system to move unpredictably. We’d rather err on the side of caution to avoid under-preparedness.”

In the end, while Chennai stayed dry, parts of Andhra Pradesh are now experiencing the impact of the depression. This incident highlights the challenges faced by meteorologists in navigating the complexities of weather systems, and while models have improved, nature still holds plenty of surprises.