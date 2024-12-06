US senators introduce bill to reunite immigrant families

Introduced by Senators Mazie K. Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Tammy Duckworth introduced the Reuniting Families Act, which would promote family unity in the country’s immigration system, reduce the family-based immigration backlogs, and update laws to reflect how families immigrate to the US.

The bill also includes Senator Hirono’s Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act, legislation that would speed up the visa process for children of Filipino World War II veterans.

As the only immigrant currently serving in the US Senate, I am proud to introduce the Reuniting Families Act to update our country’s family immigration system and promote family unity,” said Hirono.

“By implementing changes to reduce the backlog of family-based immigration visas, exempting close relatives from visa caps, and preventing the separation of LGBTQ+ families, this bill will better prioritize family unity in our immigration system,” she said.

“We desperately need comprehensive immigration reform, but in the meantime, the Reuniting Families Act is a step in the right direction to help reunite or keep families together as they navigate our immigration system,” she said.

Duckworth said, “Our country’s broken immigration system is riddled with unnecessary barriers that have created backlogs and kept families apart for years.”