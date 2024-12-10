Adani Group most attractive among corporates: Report

The Adani Portfolio of companies appear “most attractive” among Indian corporates, according to Japanese brokerage Nomura, as other Indian corporates stay at “expensive levels” compared to the Group companies.

In a new report, the global brokerage said that the ports-to-power conglomerate will also be able to withstand recent turmoil brought on by allegations in an indictment by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

“Adani complex looks most attractive among other IG (investment grade) corporates from India. Other Indian IG corporates stay at expensive levels vis a vis Adani complex,” the note read.

Nomura further commented that compared with the Adani-Hindenburg episode in early 2023, “Adani Group’s liquidity management awareness has improved meaningfully and should be able to weather the rainstorm with adequate short-term liquidity position.”