Murugan, Annamalai meet Union Minister over Tungsten issue

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai issued a statement regarding their meeting with Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan.

The meeting focused on the BJP’s earlier demand to abandon plans for establishing tungsten mines in Arittapatti and Nayakkarpatty in Madurai district. Representing the concerns of the local population, the BJP leaders urged the Union Ministers to reconsider the proposal and highlighted its potential impact on the residents and the environment.

Annamalai accused the DMK government of deliberately misrepresenting facts and providing incorrect information, which, he claimed, fueled opposition to the tungsten mining project. The BJP leaders presented a detailed timeline of events related to the mining project and emphasized the need for transparency.

The Union Ministers patiently listened to the concerns raised and assured that a favorable decision prioritizing public welfare would be taken soon. They reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the people of Arittapatti, Nayakkarpatty, and nearby villages.

Annamalai concluded the statement by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s people. He expressed confidence that a positive resolution would soon be achieved to alleviate the concerns of the affected communities.