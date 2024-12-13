Armstrong murder: Gangster Nagendran pleads not guilty

Notorious gangster Nagendran denied the murder charges against him in the assassination of State BSP chief K. Armstrong during a hearing before the principal sessions court.

On Thursday, the prosecution presented 27 accused in the Armstrong murder case, including Nagendran. During the proceedings, several accused, including Nagendran, filed legal representation (‘vakkalat’) and submitted memos countering the allegations.

The court recorded their submissions and adjourned the matter to December 20 to allow the accused time to appoint legal counsels. The remand of the accused was extended until the next hearing, with the court directing the prosecution to respond to the memo submitted by the accused.

Nagendran also requested a transfer from Vellore Prison to Puzhal Prison, citing health concerns and the difficulty of traveling long distances for court proceedings. The court stated that his request would be considered once the examination of witnesses begins.

The case stems from the brutal murder of K. Armstrong on July 5 near his under-construction house in Perambur. The attack, carried out by a gang wielding deadly weapons, shocked political circles and raised concerns about the State’s law and order.

Following investigations, the police arrested 28 suspects. During an operation to gather evidence, gangster Thiruvengadam was shot by the police after an alleged escape attempt. However, two key suspects, ‘Sambhavam’ Senthil and Mottai Krishna, remain at large.

The court proceedings and the investigation into Armstrong’s assassination continue to be closely watched as they shed light on organized crime and political violence in the State.