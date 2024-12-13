1,000 Cusecs of Water Released from Chembarambakkam Lake

Starting from 8 a.m. today, 1,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from the Chembarambakkam Lake due to continuous rainfall and rising water levels. Residents living along the banks in areas such as Thirumudivakkam and Nandambakkam have been issued flood warnings. Starting from 8 a.m. today, 1,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from the Chembarambakkam Lake due to continuous rainfall and rising water levels. Residents living along the banks in areas such as Thirumudivakkam and Nandambakkam have been issued flood warnings.

Chembarambakkam Lake is one of Chennai’s primary water sources, playing a crucial role in the city’s water supply. Officially known as Sathiyamoorthy Sagar Reservoir, it is located in Tiruvallur district and spans 34.58 sq. km. The reservoir’s total capacity is 3,231 million cubic feet (mcft), with a maximum water level of 35 feet. Currently, the lake holds 2,839 mcft of water at a level of 34.05 feet.

Due to heavy rains in the lake’s catchment areas, the water inflow has been consistently increasing. On the evening of December 12, 5,000 cusecs were released to manage the rising levels.

The lake, which has a maximum capacity of 24 feet, has now reached 23.29 feet, prompting the controlled discharge of water today. Residents living along the Adyar River banks, as well as those in Thirumudivakkam and Nandambakkam, have been alerted to potential flood risks.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the public and to regulate the water release efficiently.