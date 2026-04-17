Stalin demands freeze on delimitation

Chennai, April 17:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Friday intensified his opposition to the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to freeze the process through a constitutional amendment—similar to steps taken by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a strongly worded statement posted on the social media platform X, Stalin said that despite sustained protests from Tamil Nadu, the Union government had provided only a “verbal assurance” that the State’s parliamentary representation would not be reduced.

“But their words say one thing and their actions reveal another. The Bill they have introduced is a calculated deception. We reject it outright,” he said.

Stalin alleged that the proposed legislation gives extensive powers to the Delimitation Commission, allowing the Centre to alter State representation “at any time and in any manner” to suit its political interests. He termed the move a “carefully crafted trap with dangerous intent,” warning that it could undermine the federal balance.

He also criticised the timing of the Bill, noting that it comes amid a politically sensitive period in Tamil Nadu. According to him, such a major structural reform should not be rushed through Parliament without wider consultation.

“If the Union government attempts to bulldoze it through, ignoring our opposition, it will face consequences in Tamil Nadu,” he cautioned.

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on population changes. In India, this exercise is carried out by the Delimitation Commission of India and is intended to ensure equal representation for equal population.

However, delimitation has remained a politically sensitive issue, particularly for southern States like Tamil Nadu, which have successfully controlled population growth.

These States fear that a fresh delimitation based strictly on population could reduce their share of seats in Parliament, while increasing representation for more populous northern States.

The delimitation issue has rapidly evolved into a major political flashpoint ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. The DMK has positioned itself as a defender of State rights, while also attempting to rally other southern States around the issue.

With the Centre yet to offer a clear legislative assurance, the coming weeks are expected to see intensified political confrontation, both in Parliament and on the ground.