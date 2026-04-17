Dr Ramadoss casts postal vote at Thailapuram residence

Thailapuram, Apr 17:

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Friday cast his postal vote from his residence in Thailapuram, fulfilling his democratic duty ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to reports, Ramadoss voted for the Tindivanam constituency through the postal ballot system, which has been extended to senior citizens aged above 85.

In the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections, Ramadoss has remained politically active despite internal party challenges, including a leadership tussle with his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, which led to a split within the party.