Twisha Sharma death case: Cops question retired Judge & son

New Delhi, May 25:

Police have stepped up their investigation into the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, questioning retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, lawyer Samarth Singh, in connection with allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Officials confirmed on Monday that both accused are being interrogated separately, with their statements being cross-verified. “The information provided by one accused is being checked against the other. No final conclusion has been reached yet,” a senior officer said.

Samarth Singh, currently in police custody, has reportedly told investigators that his relationship with his wife, Twisha Sharma, deteriorated after she became pregnant. However, investigators are treating all claims with caution as the probe continues.

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune originally from Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and driving her to suicide.

The accused, however, have denied the allegations, claiming she struggled with drug addiction—an assertion strongly contested by her family.

The case has drawn nationwide attention, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).