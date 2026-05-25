SC seeks NTA response in NEET-UG leak case

New Delhi, May 25:

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) over petitions concerning the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, observing that authorities appear to have “not learnt lessons” from previous controversies surrounding the high-stakes medical entrance examination.

Hearing a batch of pleas, the apex court expressed concern over recurring irregularities in national-level examinations, particularly NEET, which is taken by lakhs of aspirants each year. Petitioners have alleged systemic lapses in the conduct of the exam and have sought measures including cancellation of the test, a court-monitored re-examination, and structural reforms in the functioning of the NTA.

The court’s intervention comes amid mounting evidence of malpractice linked to the 2026 examination. Investigations have pointed to possible organised leaks, with reports indicating that exam questions were circulated in advance for monetary gain, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the examination system.

Earlier developments had already intensified scrutiny on the NTA, with the agency cancelling the original NEET-UG 2026 exam following allegations that a “guess paper” matched a significant portion of the actual question paper. This triggered nationwide outrage among students and parents, prompting calls for accountability and transparency.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court underscored that such lapses cannot be treated as isolated incidents, especially given similar controversies in previous years. Legal experts note that the court’s remarks indicate a shift towards stricter scrutiny of examination bodies, particularly when repeated failures undermine public trust.

The petitions before the court also seek a broader overhaul of the NTA, including proposals to replace the agency or conduct examinations under stricter judicial or independent supervision. These demands reflect growing concerns about the robustness of existing safeguards in one of India’s most competitive entrance tests.

The NEET examination, conducted annually for admission to undergraduate medical courses, has long been under the spotlight due to its scale and stakes. With over 20 lakh candidates appearing each year, even minor irregularities can have far-reaching consequences on students’ futures and the credibility of the system.

As the case progresses, the Supreme Court’s directions are expected to play a crucial role in determining not only the fate of the NEET-UG 2026 examination but also the future framework governing national-level competitive tests in India.