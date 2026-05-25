No more monopoly in ration tenders, assures Minister

Chennai, May 25:

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan on Monday declared that contracts for ration commodities will no longer be concentrated in the hands of select individuals or groups, signalling a decisive shift towards transparency in the State’s procurement process.

In a strong statement aimed at reforming the public distribution system, the Minister asserted that tender allocations would strictly follow established norms, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity. “Tenders relating to ration commodities will not be awarded to any particular individual or select group. Contracts will be issued strictly in accordance with tender norms and only to those capable of supplying quality products transparently,” he said.

The remarks are being widely interpreted as an indirect reference to allegations of dominance by certain private players, including the Christy Friedgram Group, in previous administrations. Without naming any entity directly, Venkataramanan underscored the government’s commitment to dismantling monopolistic practices and restoring integrity in procurement.

Highlighting the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the Minister said officials have been directed to function with complete transparency and accountability. He added that public grievances related to ration supply and distribution would be addressed promptly, ensuring that beneficiaries are not inconvenienced.

To further strengthen the system, Venkataramanan announced that vacancies in the department would soon be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The move is expected to bolster administrative efficiency and improve service delivery across the State’s vast public distribution network.

In addition, the Minister revealed plans for periodic surprise inspections aimed at monitoring procurement and distribution processes. These inspections are intended to ensure compliance with norms and prevent irregularities at various levels of the supply chain.

He also noted that demands raised by employees’ unions and trade associations are currently under review and would be addressed in phases, in consultation with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The announcement marks a significant policy shift, with the government positioning transparency, competition, and efficiency at the core of its food supply and procurement framework.