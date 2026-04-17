EPS slams DMK as ‘family party’

Chennai, April 17:

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, branding it a “family party” and contrasting it with the AIADMK, which he described as a “people’s party”.

Campaigning ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Sangagiri, Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M. K. Stalin of running the government under the influence of his family members, alleging that power is concentrated within a few individuals rather than being democratically distributed.

Palaniswami reiterated a long-standing charge of the AIADMK against the DMK—that it operates as a dynastic political outfit. He claimed that key decisions in the government are influenced by members of Stalin’s family, rather than being taken in the broader public interest.

Drawing a clear political contrast, Palaniswami said the AIADMK represents the aspirations of ordinary people across Tamil Nadu, unlike the DMK which he alleged prioritises familial interests. He emphasised that the AIADMK’s organisational structure and decision-making are rooted in public participation and cadre strength, seeking to reinforce the party’s image as a mass movement founded by leaders like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

The remarks come amid an increasingly bitter campaign between the DMK and AIADMK, with both sides trading allegations over governance, alliances, and ideology.

While the DMK has accused the AIADMK of aligning too closely with the BJP, Palaniswami has countered by attacking the DMK’s leadership style and governance record.