Kanimozhi terms delimitation Bill an ‘attack on federalism’

Chennai, Apr 17:

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday launched a strong attack on the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha, terming it an “attempt to destroy federalism” and warning that it would weaken the political voice of southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu.

Intervening during a debate in the House, Kanimozhi said the proposed legislation raised serious concerns about equity and representation. She argued that Tamil Nadu and other southern states had effectively implemented population control measures over the decades, in line with national policy goals, and should not now be placed at a disadvantage.

She contended that delimitation based purely on population figures would disproportionately favour more populous northern states, thereby reducing the relative representation of states that had successfully stabilised population growth.

“We followed the Union government’s call. Why should we now be punished for it?” she asked.

Raising procedural concerns, Kanimozhi also questioned the timing and handling of key legislations, including the delimitation proposal.

She criticised what she described as a hurried approach, stating that such a far-reaching reform required wider consultation and careful parliamentary scrutiny rather than being rushed through.

The DMK leader further alleged that the move carried political motivations, suggesting that it could alter the balance of power in Parliament in a manner that undermines cooperative federalism. She emphasised that federal principles form the backbone of India’s constitutional structure and should not be compromised.

Her remarks come amid intensifying opposition from several southern parties to the proposed delimitation exercise.

Political leaders across the region have expressed apprehension that the redrawing of constituencies could significantly shift parliamentary strength away from the South.

The issue has emerged as a major flashpoint in national politics, with the DMK positioning itself at the forefront of the resistance.

Kanimozhi reiterated that the Centre must engage in meaningful dialogue with states and ensure that no region is unfairly disadvantaged in the process.