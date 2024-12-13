Suburban trains to Get AC coaches from Jan 2025

The addition of air-conditioned coaches is expected to address the challenges faced by daily commuters, such as overcrowding and the discomfort caused by heat, especially during peak travel hours. The Chennai suburban network, which spans vital routes connecting Chengalpattu in the south and Arakkonam and Thiruttani in the west, serves as a lifeline for thousands of passengers every day.

This initiative is part of Southern Railway’s ongoing efforts to enhance commuter convenience and modernize suburban train services in Chennai. With the launch of air-conditioned coaches, passengers can look forward to a safer, more pleasant, and efficient travel experience.