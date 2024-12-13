Dindigul hospital fire: CM announces Rs 3 lakh each to kin of victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced financial assistance for the victims of a tragic fire accident that occurred late Thursday night at a private hospital in Dindigul, claiming six lives and leaving several injured.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, CM Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and ordered compensation of ₹3 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Additionally, he announced ₹1 lakh for those grievously injured and undergoing intensive care, and ₹50,000 for individuals who sustained minor injuries. The compensation will be disbursed from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The Chief Minister also directed health authorities to ensure special medical care for all injured individuals admitted to government and nearby private hospitals.