500 Electric buses to be procured by TN soon

A significant feature of these new buses is their accessibility, which aims to benefit differently-abled persons, women, and children, enhancing inclusivity and comfort for all passengers.

Dedicated Electric Bus Depots

To support the operation and maintenance of these electric buses, several existing depots will be upgraded into dedicated electric bus depots. In Chennai, depots in Adyar, Ayanavaram, and Tambaram will undergo development for this purpose.

Similarly, in Coimbatore, the TNSTC depots in Sungam and Ondipudur will be converted into electric bus depots. In Madurai, depots in Ponmeni and Thirumangalam will also be upgraded to facilitate the electric fleet.

This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable and accessible public transport in Tamil Nadu, aligning with the state’s efforts to adopt eco-friendly mobility solutions.