500 Electric buses to be procured by TN soon

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai is set to introduce a fleet of electric buses, with 320 out of the 340 sanctioned buses being air-conditioned. In addition, Coimbatore will receive 20 electric buses, while Madurai’s sanctioned electric buses will not feature air-conditioning.
A significant feature of these new buses is their accessibility, which aims to benefit differently-abled persons, women, and children, enhancing inclusivity and comfort for all passengers.
Dedicated Electric Bus Depots
To support the operation and maintenance of these electric buses, several existing depots will be upgraded into dedicated electric bus depots. In Chennai, depots in Adyar, Ayanavaram, and Tambaram will undergo development for this purpose.
Similarly, in Coimbatore, the TNSTC depots in Sungam and Ondipudur will be converted into electric bus depots. In Madurai, depots in Ponmeni and Thirumangalam will also be upgraded to facilitate the electric fleet.
This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable and accessible public transport in Tamil Nadu, aligning with the state’s efforts to adopt eco-friendly mobility solutions.