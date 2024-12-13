AAVIN launches ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk packet amid consumer concerns

In a move that has sparked controversy, AAVIN (Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation) has introduced a new milk packet under the name ‘Green Magic Plus.’ The introduction of this new packet has raised concerns among consumers, as the color of the packet and its branding appear to mislead customers into thinking it offers a healthier or more premium product. In a move that has sparked controversy, AAVIN (Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation) has introduced a new milk packet under the name ‘Green Magic Plus.’ The introduction of this new packet has raised concerns among consumers, as the color of the packet and its branding appear to mislead customers into thinking it offers a healthier or more premium product.

AAVIN currently sells various milk variants, including a 500 ml packet with 6% fat content (orange-colored) priced at Rs. 30, a 4.5% fat content (green-colored) packet at Rs. 22, and a 3% fat content (blue-colored) packet priced at Rs. 20. Additionally, a purple-colored packet with 3.5% fat and enriched with vitamins A and D is sold for Rs. 22.

However, the green-colored packet, traditionally associated with lower fat content, has become increasingly popular due to its lower price of Rs. 22. As part of the ruling party’s election promise, AAVIN had decided to reduce the production of the green-colored milk packet, resulting in a financial loss of up to Rs. 12 per liter. In response, two attempts were made to halt production, but political and public opposition led to the plan being abandoned. Instead, the production of the green packet was reduced by 80%.

In light of these developments, a new concern has emerged. The introduction of the ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk packet, which was initially marketed with an orange label, is now being sold with a green label. The marketing strategy of renaming the packet to ‘Green Magic Plus’ has raised accusations that AAVIN is misleading consumers by rebranding the milk.

In response, AAVIN Managing Director Vineeth issued a statement explaining that AAVIN sells over 31 lakh liters of milk daily and milk products worth Rs. 50 crore every month. He stated that the ‘Green Magic Plus’ milk packet, fortified with vitamins A and D, was being introduced to meet public demand and enhance consumer health. The new product will be sold through dairy cooperatives in Kancheepuram-Thiruvallur, Coimbatore, and Salem starting from the 18th of this month.