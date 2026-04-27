Counting Begins at 62 Centres Across Tamil Nadu from 8 AM on 4 May

Chennai, Apr 27:

Counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will begin on May 4 at 8 am across designated counting centres in the state.

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the process will start with postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes stored in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

This sequence has been adopted to ensure an orderly and transparent counting procedure from the outset.

Officials have confirmed that all counting centres and EVM strongrooms are under multi-layer security cover, with strict monitoring in place round the clock. Adequate police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order at the venues.

The counting process will be carried out in multiple rounds under the supervision of returning officers, with candidates and their authorised agents present to ensure transparency.

Results are expected to emerge gradually through the day as counting progresses across constituencies.