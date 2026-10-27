Cyclone Arnab: Heavy rain warning for north Andhra districts

AMARAVATI:

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab over the west-central Bay of Bengal has begun affecting coastal Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rain and strong winds expected in northern districts over the next few hours.

Srikakulam is likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Authorities have urged residents in coastal districts to remain alert and follow official advisories.

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain said the public could report cyclone-related emergencies through the Manamitra WhatsApp number 9552300009.