Anbil Mahesh arrest politically motivated, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Oct 27:

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly condemned the arrest of former School Education Minister and senior DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged Rs 100-crore private school fraud case, accusing the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of political vendetta. He alleged that the arrest was intended to divert public attention from the government’s failures.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi described the ruling dispensation as a “circus government” and accused it of attempting to cover up the deteriorating law and order situation, rising prices and alleged misconduct by TVK members. He termed Chief Minister Vijay a “dummy Chief Minister” and alleged that the arrest was aimed at deflecting criticism of the government’s performance.

Expressing solidarity with Anbil Mahesh, Udhayanidhi said the former minister would face the case through legal means and emerge from the situation. He also asserted that the DMK and its cadres could not be intimidated or silenced through criminal cases and arrests.