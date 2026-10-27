17 prisoners escape from Theni jail; one arrested

Theni, Oct 27:

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from a sub-jail in Theni district late Monday night after allegedly attacking prison personnel. Police arrested one of the escapees during combing operations on Tuesday, while 17 special teams were formed to trace the remaining fugitives.

According to police, all 17 prisoners were lodged in the same cell at the jail in Thekkampatti, near Andipatti. The incident occurred when prison personnel entered the cell after receiving information that one of the inmates was unwell. The prisoners allegedly assaulted the staff before escaping from the facility.

Grade II police personnel Thangapandi sustained a head injury in the attack and was admitted to the Government Hospital at G Vilakku. Two other prison personnel also suffered minor injuries. The incident prompted police to intensify security measures and launch an extensive search operation to track down the escaped prisoners.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Vijayendra Bidari, confirmed that one of the escapees had been arrested during combing operations. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said check posts had been established at 16 locations in the neighbouring district, with vehicle checks intensified. Police in Madurai, Dindigul and other neighbouring areas were alerted, and photographs of the escaped prisoners were circulated to facilitate their identification.