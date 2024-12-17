72% of urban wastewater in India flows into water bodies, land untreated: Report

India’s urban water crisis could ease if all the wastewater is treated and reused, the report released here on Monday said.

Rajiv Kumar Mital, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), said, “Using and disposing of treated water without harnessing its potential means we are losing out on utilizing an important resource. The challenge is to scale up and ensure that the work we do in this sector is impactful.”

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Director General Sunita Narain said India faces significant water scarcity challenges due to rapid urbanization, industrial growth, population expansion and, most importantly, climate change.