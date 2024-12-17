‘There’s lot of emotional pressure’ 

Upton, a renowned mental conditioning coach, worked with Gukesh in the run-up to and during the the 14-game marathon event in Singapore.

“The suggestions and the conversations I have had with him, have been very important for me and my development as a player,” he said.

Gukesh also detailed how his association started with the South African, who has the experience of working with the 2011 cricket World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the national men’s hockey team that bagged a bronze at the Paris Olympics.

“Paddy has been a very important part of my team. After I won the Candidates (April), I asked Sandeep sir (Sandeep Singhal of Westbridge Capital) for a mental trainer,” Gukesh recalled.

He immediately put me in touch with Paddy Upton, who has a lot of experience working with high-performance athletes,” said the youngster.

In an interview to PTI a day after Gukesh’s win, Upton had lauded the teenager’s ‘self-awareness.” “I think that’s the thing that’s really stood out, his ability to recognise his thoughts and manage his mind and his understanding of how to do so,” Upton said.

“…he is a world champion because he was able to manage himself and remain focused and stay in the game even though he’s 0-1 down right from the beginning. So that really is a mark of a champion,” he had stated.

Gukesh also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for supporting him in his chess journey.