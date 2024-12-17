Thrilled to give voice for Mufasa: The Lion King: Nasser

Following the success of the 2019 action blockbuster The Lion King, the much-anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release on December 20. The Tamil voice cast for the characters includes Arjun Das as Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Timon, Robo Shankar as Pumbaa, D.V.V. Ganesh as young Rafiki, and M. Nassar as the voice of Zazu. Following the success of the 2019 action blockbuster The Lion King, the much-anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release on December 20. The Tamil voice cast for the characters includes Arjun Das as Mufasa, Ashok Selvan as Timon, Robo Shankar as Pumbaa, D.V.V. Ganesh as young Rafiki, and M. Nassar as the voice of Zazu.

At the press meet, actor M. Nassar shared his experience, saying, “I have worked in many films as both an actor and a dubbing artist. I admire the voices of legends like Sivaji Sir and Amitabh Bachchan Sir. For me, Sivaji Sir’s voice is a great inspiration. No matter how old we get, a child always stays within us. This film is not just for children; everyone can enjoy it. We have timeless mythologies and historical tales that should be reimagined and brought to life in cinema.”

Actor Singam Puli expressed his joy at voicing the character of Timon, calling the opportunity a “gift” and shared that each character in the film brings something unique.

Arjun Das, who voices Mufasa, spoke about the emotional depth of the characters, saying, “Every character in this film has a lot of emotion. I approached the dubbing carefully, unlike in other films. I believe you’ll enjoy it. I’ve always been a huge fan of Mufasa, and getting to voice this character feels like completing my circle.”

Ashok Selvan, who voiced Timon, mentioned that this was his first experience dubbing for animals and expressed how much he learned from the process.

Robo Shankar expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity, and I hope all of you will enjoy it.”

D.V.V. Ganesh, who voiced young Rafiki, concluded by inviting the audience to listen and share their thoughts: “I voiced the younger version of Rafiki. Let me know what you think after watching!”

The film promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with a star-studded voice cast and a compelling storyline, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.