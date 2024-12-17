Half-yearly exams rescheduled for three districts in TN

The half-yearly examinations, which were postponed in schools located in districts severely affected by Cyclone Michaung, will now be conducted from January 2 to January 10. The half-yearly examinations, which were postponed in schools located in districts severely affected by Cyclone Michaung, will now be conducted from January 2 to January 10.

The districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai were heavily impacted by the cyclone, leading to the deferment of the exams.

Additionally, all government and government-aided schools across the state have been declared half-yearly holidays from December 24 to January 1. This holiday schedule also applies to schools in rain-affected districts.

Subsequently, the Director of School Education, Kannappan, has instructed District Chief Education Officers to conduct the rescheduled half-yearly exams between January 2 and January 10 for schools in the cyclone-affected districts.