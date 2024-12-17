90 substandard drugs detected in quality tests

The Central and State Drug Control Authorities regularly inspect all types of medicines and tablets sold across the country to ensure quality standards. These inspections also aim to identify counterfeit medicines and take necessary action. The Central and State Drug Control Authorities regularly inspect all types of medicines and tablets sold across the country to ensure quality standards. These inspections also aim to identify counterfeit medicines and take necessary action.

In the past month alone, over 1,000 medicines were tested. Among them, 90 drugs used to treat infections, digestive disorders, cold, and vitamin deficiencies were found to be substandard.

The details of these medicines have been published on the official website of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) at https://cdsco.gov.in

Authorities continue to monitor and regulate medicines to safeguard public health.