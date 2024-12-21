‘Put an End to Vote-Begging Politics’ 

Coimbatore, Dec 21: The Tamil Nadu government’s alleged support for the release of Coimbatore blast accused has sparked strong opposition from the BJP. The party organized a “Black Day Rally” in Coimbatore to condemn the state government’s actions. BJP state president Annamalai led the protest, delivering a scathing speech against the ruling party and its vote-bank politics. Coimbatore, Dec 21: The Tamil Nadu government’s alleged support for the release of Coimbatore blast accused has sparked strong opposition from the BJP. The party organized a “Black Day Rally” in Coimbatore to condemn the state government’s actions. BJP state president Annamalai led the protest, delivering a scathing speech against the ruling party and its vote-bank politics.

The Coimbatore blast, which claimed lives and caused chaos, remains a contentious issue. The police initially termed the incident a cylinder explosion. However, Annamalai disputed this claim, stating that the accused were involved in deliberate terrorist activities. “If the police had not been cautious, many lives would have been lost,” he asserted.

Annamalai revealed that Mubin, one of the accused, had created a seven-minute video detailing how to carry out beheadings and killings. “The charge sheet contains all the evidence. The government must stop misleading the public,” he said, urging a thorough investigation into the case.

Referring to the Erode East by-election, Annamalai alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had planned to release those arrested in connection with the blast. “Former minister Mastan even stated this publicly. We submitted a memorandum to the Governor to halt this unjust decision,” he said.

“Forgetfulness is the biggest disease among Tamils. As long as this prevails, vote-begging politics will thrive,” Annamalai declared. He emphasized the need for public awareness and vigilance to prevent governments from exploiting such issues for political gain.

The BJP’s Black Day Rally aimed to expose the alleged misuse of power by the state government. “The same government that criticizes the Governor for interfering is now itself undermining the law. People must realize this hypocrisy,” Annamalai said.