Governor has no right to express personal opinions in Assembly: Speaker 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu has asserted that Governor R.N. Ravi, who is scheduled to address the assembly on January 6, only has the right to read the government-prepared speech and not to express personal opinions. His remarks came in a press statement ahead of the upcoming assembly session.

According to the Indian Constitution, the Tamil Nadu Assembly will convene on January 6, with Governor Ravi delivering his speech at 9:30 a.m. Speaker Appavu emphasized, “The Governor has the right to read the speech prepared by the Cabinet, but he does not have the right to present personal opinions in the assembly.”

The Business Advisory Committee of the assembly will decide the duration of the session. Appavu also mentioned that if the Chief Minister introduces a resolution on the “One Nation, One Election” policy, the assembly is ready to debate and pass it.

In the previous session, the Governor read only the first and last pages of his prepared speech. “We hope that this time he will read the entire speech,” Appavu said, pointing to expectations for more compliance.

Appavu noted that from 2011 to 2021, the winter sessions were typically limited to two days. The assembly sessions have been shorter this year due to the Lok Sabha elections and other factors, such as floods that required ministers to be in the field. The goal is to conduct assembly sessions for at least 100 days a year, adapting to circumstances as necessary.

The Speaker highlighted that the government respects the opposition and allows ample time for their leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to speak. “There is no division between the ruling and opposition parties when it comes to assembly proceedings,” he said.

Appavu clarified that the Governor is expected to read the speech written by the Chief Minister and Cabinet, similar to how the President reads the prepared speech in Parliament. The Governor is not permitted to voice personal opinions, as only the 234 elected MLAs have that right.

Lastly, Appavu assured that the Governor would be given due respect and protocol when he comes to address the assembly.