QR Code-based passes for Sorgavasal opening in Srirangam

Tiruchirappalli, Dec 21: The much-anticipated Sorgavasal opening ceremony at the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple may involve QR code-based passes, with details to be announced soon, said Tiruchi District Collector Pradeep Kumar.

The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Ranganathaswamy Temple is set to commence on December 30 with the Thirunedunthandakam Utsavam. The Pagal Pathu Utsavam will be held from December 31 to January 9. The main event, the Sorgavasal opening, will take place on January 10 at 5:00 a.m., followed by the Rappathu Utsavam, which will continue until January 20.

District Collector Pradeep Kumar, Police Commissioner Kamini, and Corporation Commissioner Saravanan conducted a review of the festival arrangements at the temple. Speaking to the media, the Collector stated, “The district administration, temple authorities, and police department are coordinating efforts to ensure smooth arrangements for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. An estimated one lakh devotees are expected daily during the festival period.”

The Collector added that decisions on whether entry passes for devotees will be issued online or offline are being finalized. Additionally, plans are underway to use QR code-based passes for the Sorgavasal opening event to streamline entry and manage crowds effectively. The complete details regarding the pass system will be announced shortly.

The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival is one of the most significant events at the Srirangam temple, drawing lakhs of devotees annually, and the administration is focused on ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all.