Empty vessels make loudest noise: CM targets EPS

Erode, Dec 21: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while distributing welfare schemes in Erode, launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The CM highlighted the achievements of the DMK government, stating, “Our government has not only fulfilled all the promises made but has also implemented new schemes. Recognizing this, people continue to reward us with successive electoral victories. However, Palaniswami is unable to digest this and resorts to baseless criticism out of frustration.”

Addressing allegations regarding the recent “Bensal cyclone,” Stalin said, “The state government took all necessary measures to assist affected people. Despite issuing five flood warnings, EPS falsely accuses us of opening the Sathanur dam without warning. The timely warnings helped avoid casualties.”

In contrast, Stalin reminded the public of the AIADMK government’s mishandling of the Chembarambakkam reservoir in 2015. “They opened the reservoir without warning, leading to over 200 deaths and 23 lakh houses being submerged. We exposed this in the Assembly with evidence,” he said.

On the issue of tungsten mining, Stalin pointed out, “Before the opposition could even question us, our government passed a resolution in the Assembly against the tungsten mining project. After the Assembly session, we discovered that the AIADMK had supported amendments in Parliament for the tungsten mining lease. EPS is now trying to cover this up with baseless allegations in the Assembly.”

Referring to the opposition’s loud criticism, Stalin remarked, “Empty vessels make the loudest noise. Even if you make a lot of noise, there isn’t an ounce of truth in your statements. You can’t cook Pongal with fake grains.”

He accused the AIADMK of prioritizing personal gains during their tenure. “During your four years in power, you betrayed many for personal comfort and mortgaged Tamil Nadu’s rights. The people know this,” he said.

Stalin further criticized EPS and his MPs for their silence on Tamil Nadu’s rights in Parliament. “You shout at us here, but you don’t have the courage to question the Central government even once. Don’t forget that you lack the spine to even whisper against them,” he said.