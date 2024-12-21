Ennore plant expansion to boost TN’s power stability: Senthilbalaji

Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has emphasized that the 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project will significantly enhance the stability of the power grid while increasing the contribution of renewable energy to the state’s energy mix. Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has emphasized that the 660 MW Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) expansion project will significantly enhance the stability of the power grid while increasing the contribution of renewable energy to the state’s energy mix.

Speaking on Friday, Senthilbalaji highlighted the rapid industrial growth in Tamil Nadu since the DMK government assumed office. “The state has witnessed significant investments by multinational corporations, creating thousands of jobs. This industrial boom has led to a 10% annual increase in electricity demand,” he noted.

To address this rising demand, the minister announced plans to establish state-of-the-art power plants in Udangudi and Ennore. He assured the public that these projects would prioritize environmental protection, with construction already underway.

The minister stressed the importance of integrating green energy into the state’s energy mix. He revealed that Tamil Nadu currently ranks second in wind energy generation with a capacity of 11,000 MW and third in solar power generation with a capacity of 9,400 MW.

Looking ahead, the state has set an ambitious target of adding 100 billion units of green energy by 2030. This includes contributions from wind and solar energy, pumped and battery energy storage systems, biomass, and cogeneration projects. “By 2030, 50% of Tamil Nadu’s energy needs will be met by renewable sources,” he stated.

Senthilbalaji affirmed that the government, under the directive of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is committed to providing uninterrupted and affordable electricity to both the public and industries. “We aim to ensure the lowest electricity prices in the country while expanding conventional and renewable power generation,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that these initiatives would make Tamil Nadu self-sufficient in power generation and position the state as a leader in renewable energy production. “Through a balanced approach combining conventional and green energy sources, Tamil Nadu will set an example for sustainable energy management in the country,” he concluded.