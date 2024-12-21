Traffic diversions near Madhya Kailash Junction from Dec 22

To alleviate traffic congestion caused by ongoing bridge construction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions near Madhya Kailash junction. The new traffic plan, set to begin on December 22, is part of a trial modification aimed at improving traffic flow in the area.

Vehicles from Adyar to Guindy: All vehicles traveling from Adyar toward Guindy will be diverted at CPT Junction toward OMR. These vehicles will proceed 400 meters on OMR and then take a U-turn near CPT Polytechnic College, Tharamani, to return to CPT Junction.

Unchanged Routes: Vehicles coming from Guindy toward Adyar or OMR will face no changes in their routes.

Provisions for Public Transport

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses traveling from OMR toward Guindy will continue their service with minor adjustments. These buses will have a designated lane at the rear of Madhya Kailash Temple for passenger drop-offs, ensuring that public transport services remain uninterrupted.

According to an official release, the diversion is designed to minimize waiting times at CPT Junction and streamline overall traffic flow. The trial modification aims to significantly reduce congestion in one of Chennai’s busiest areas.

Motorists are requested to follow the new traffic regulations and cooperate with the traffic police during this period to ensure a smoother commute.