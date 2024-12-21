Women SHGs food festival begins at Marina

The much-awaited Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) Food Festival, organized by the Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Movement (TNULLM) under the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation (TNWDC), commenced today at Marina Beach, Chennai. The event, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, will run until December 24, with free admission for all visitors.

A Showcase of Culinary Excellence

Over 150 women from 65 self-help groups across Tamil Nadu have come together to present more than 100 varieties of food across 35 stalls. The festival highlights the state’s rich culinary heritage, offering dishes like:

Coimbatore Kongu Mutton Biryani

Nilgiri Ragi Kali with Bean Curd

Namakkal Pallipalayam Chicken

Mayiladuthurai Prawn Vada

Chennai Dahipuri

In addition, 67 ready-to-eat items such as Ariyalur Roasted Cashew, Chennai Peanut Butter Laddu, and Trichy Manapparai Murukku are available at six dedicated stalls.

The festival also features 45 types of handicrafts from various districts, showcased across three stalls, making it a hub for Tamil Nadu’s cultural and artisanal offerings.

To accommodate visitors, free parking facilities are provided at Lady Willingdon College, the University of Madras, and Queen Mary’s College campuses.