Study shows surge in fake news, deepfakes in India

There has been a significant rise in fake news and deep fake concerns in India, revealed a study on Friday, even as the government recently announced it is working to develop indigenous tools to address it.
The study, conducted by the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Cyber Peace, showed that with social media emerging as the primary vector of misinformation, fake news and deep fake concerns are rising in the country.
The research, focusing on user behaviour and perceptions, provides crucial insights into the spread of misinformation and its impact on various segments of Indian society.
The study analysed a substantial number of fake news stories, revealing that political fake news accounts for the most significant share (46 per cent), followed by general issues (33.6 per cent) and religion (16.8 per cent). These three categories alone represent 94 per cent of the total fake news instances analysed.