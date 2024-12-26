‘The Satanic Verses’ returns to India after 36-year ban

British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie’s controversial book “The Satanic Verses” has quietly returned to India 36 years after it was banned by the Rajiv Gandhi government.

A “limited stock” of the book, which caused a furore against its author and content that was deemed blasphemous by Muslim organisations the world over, has been selling at Bahrisons Booksellers in the national capital for the past few days.

“It has been a few days since we got the book and the response has been very good so far. The sale has been good,” Bahrisons Booksellers’ owner Rajni Malhotra told PTI.

The book, priced at Rs 1,999, is only available at Bahrisons Booksellers stores across Delhi-NCR.

“@SalmanRushdie’s The Satanic Verses is now in stock at Bahrisons Booksellers! This groundbreaking & provocative novel has captivated readers for decades with its imaginative storytelling and bold themes. It has also been at the centre of intense global controversy since its release, sparking debates on free expression, faith, & art,” the bookseller said in a post on X.

Manasi Subramaniam, Editor-in-Chief, Penguin Random House India, also posted on the social media platform, quoting Rushdie.

“‘Language is courage: the ability to conceive a thought, to speak it, and by doing so to make it true.’ At long last. @SalmanRushdie’s The Satanic Verses is allowed to be sold in India after a 36-year ban. Here it is at Bahrisons Bookstore in New Delhi,” she wrote.

Other bookstores, including Midland Book Shop and Om Book Shop, do not plan to import the book.

In November, the Delhi High Court closed the proceedings on a petition challenging the Rajiv Gandhi government’s ban on the import of the novel, saying since authorities have failed to produce the relevant notification, it has to be “presumed that it does not exist”.

The order came after government authorities failed to submit the notification dated October 5, 1988, which banned the import of the book.