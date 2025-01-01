Symbol issue: EPS writes to Election Commission

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has reportedly written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the commission has no authority to intervene in the party’s internal matters.

The letter follows a directive from the Madras High Court, instructing the ECI to investigate complaints related to the party’s “Two Leaves” symbol. Notices were subsequently issued by the ECI to various AIADMK leaders, including EPS, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Suriyakumar, advocate Ramkumar Adityan, former MP K.C. Palaniswami, and Pugazhendi, seeking their explanations.

In his letter, EPS stated: The individual who filed the case on internal party matters is not a member of the AIADMK.

The claim that the case represents all party members is not valid.

The amendments made to the party’s by-laws during the 2022 General Council meeting were upheld by the Madras High Court.

The ECI is authorized to intervene only in cases concerning the “Two Leaves” symbol and has no jurisdiction over internal party issues.

EPS urged the ECI to dismiss the case filed by a non-member of the party, emphasizing that such interventions are outside its legal scope.