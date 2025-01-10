Kejriwal Warns Delhi Voters Against BJP Model

The Delhi election campaigns are gaining momentum. The two rival parties – BJP and AAP – have been attacking each-other over various issues including freebies, reservation and religion. Now, former CM Arvind Kejriwal has got another weapon in his arsenal and that too from BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. The Delhi election campaigns are gaining momentum. The two rival parties – BJP and AAP – have been attacking each-other over various issues including freebies, reservation and religion. Now, former CM Arvind Kejriwal has got another weapon in his arsenal and that too from BJP-ruled Uttarakhand.

Warning the Delhi voters against privatisation, Kejriwal said, “BJP’s dirty politics exposed in Uttarakhand. I have always been saying that these BJP people will privatize all facilities related to electricity, schools, health and education in Delhi. These people will gift the land worth billions of rupees of government schools and hospitals to their friends. BJP is against free education, health, electricity and water.”