Sindhu bows out of India Open

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left disappointed after her gallant fight ended in a narrow loss to Paris bronze medallist Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles quarterfinal at the India Open Super 750 here on Friday.

Sindhu, a former champion, fought back strongly after a one-sided opening game loss but faltered in the decider, going down 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a gripping 62-minute contest.

“It is sad definitely that I lost in the third set after fighting so hard but I think the game is such. I have to obviously come back stronger but at that point I would say anybody would have got that point or lost that point,” Sindhu told reporters.

“There were long rallies. I have to be more consistent and keep the shuttle in the court. But sometimes it happens. In the second and third set, I was not leaving the drops or half smashes or the cut drops. And I was prepared for it. But first game I wasn’t comfortable”.