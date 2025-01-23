OpenAI announces $500 bn AI project

According to an OpenAI statement, they will begin deploying $100 billion immediately.

“This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world. This project will not only support the re-industrialisation of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies,” said the ChatGPT maker.

The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.

Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are the key initial technology partners.

Reacting to this move, the xAI owner Musk said they don’t have this kind of money to build such a massive product.

In another post, Musk supported an X user who wrote that ‘OpenAI and Microsoft are done’.

“Seems to be the case,” said the world’s richest man.