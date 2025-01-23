Erode East by-polls: Postal voting begins

The political battle for the Erode East constituency by-election has officially kicked off with postal voting commencing today (January 23). The Election Commission has begun preparations to ensure a smooth and secure election process, including arrangements for vote counting and postal ballots for eligible voters.

The ruling DMK, as part of the INDIA alliance, has fielded V. Chandrakumar as its candidate for the by-election. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has nominated Seethalakshmi to contest the seat.

Meanwhile, several major parties, including the AIADMK, BJP-led NDA, and DMDK, have announced that they are boycotting the election.

Despite the boycott by these parties, campaigning has reached a fever pitch, with candidates actively engaging with voters and focusing on highlighting their party’s achievements and promises.

In anticipation of the by-election, extensive measures have been implemented at the vote counting center:

Iron and metal barricades are being erected to create restricted zones around the ballot counting area.

Rooms Designated for Key Functions: Specific rooms have been designated for storing ballot boxes, maintaining security, and conducting vote counting operations.