TN was the cradle of Iron Age: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a groundbreaking revelation that Tamil Nadu was the birthplace of the Iron Age. The announcement was made at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram, Chennai, during the launch of the book The Antiquity of Iron.

At the event, CM Stalin also laid the foundation stones for the Keezhadi Open-Air Museum and the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Museum and inaugurated the Keezhadi website. Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s ancient heritage, the Chief Minister stated, “I had earlier mentioned that I would make an important announcement today. Many were curious about it. Here it is: I declare through this event that the Iron Age began in the Tamil landscape.”

The Chief Minister revealed that iron smelting technology originated in Tamil Nadu as early as 5,300 years ago. “We are not merely theorists or storytellers. Scientific evidence has silenced the skeptics. Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage is now being celebrated on a global scale,” he added.

He emphasized that India’s history should be re-examined from the perspective of Tamil Nadu’s contributions. “The Tamil landscape and its culture are not merely literary imaginations but historical realities. Iron tools were developed from iron ore right here in Tamil Nadu. This is not just Indian history but a global milestone,” he said.