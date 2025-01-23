Sexual offences: Governor approves Bill to enhance punishments

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has approved a crucial bill aimed at enhancing punishments for sexual offenses against women and children.

The bill, recently introduced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeks to impose stricter penalties, including the death penalty for heinous crimes against minor girls. It also includes measures to prevent violence against women.

Life Imprisonment for Sexual Assault: Sexual offenses against women will attract life imprisonment.

Death Penalty for Heinous Crimes Against Minors: Sexual assault on girls below 12 years of age will be punishable by death.

Punishment for Assault with Intent to Outrage Modesty: A prison term of 3 to 5 years for attacks with the intent of outraging a woman’s dignity.

Stalking: First-time offenders will face up to 5 years of imprisonment, while repeat offenders could be sentenced to up to 7 years.

Acid Attacks: Life imprisonment or the death penalty for causing injuries through acid attacks.

The bill garnered widespread support during the debate in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Lawmakers from various parties, including:

Following the debate, the bill was passed through a voice vote in the Assembly and subsequently sent to Governor Ravi for his assent.

Governor RN Ravi today granted his approval to the bill. However, the legislation will come into effect only after receiving the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. Once approved by the President, the law will be implemented in Tamil Nadu.