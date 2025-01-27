ICC honour for Arshdeep 

Dubai, Jan 27: Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was crowned the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 for his influential role in the team’s World Cup title triumph, which cemented his reputation as one of the leading short format bowlers.

The 25-year-old took 36 wickets in 18 matches last year.

He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

In the T20 World Cup in the Americas, Arshdeep showcased his mastery in both powerplay and death bowling and ended the tournament as the joint highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi with 17 scalps at an average of 12.64 across eight matches.