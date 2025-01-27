Kohli summons Bangar for batting help

New Delhi, Jan 27: Sanjay Bangar was a ringside witness to Virat Kohli’s peak as an international cricketer between 2014 to 2019 and it was hardly surprising to find the former India batting coach being summoned by the star for a special net session ahead of his Ranji Trophy comeback after more than 12 years.

Following the BCCI’s diktat to all centrally contracted cricketers to be available for domestic cricket, Kohli, who has been struggling for form, will be playing in Delhi’s last league game against Railways at the Kotla from January 30.

Kohli’s national team colleagues like skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja all fulfilled their ‘SOP duty’ by playing the just-concluded round of Ranji Trophy.