‘No foreign interference before Parliament session’

New Delhi, Jan 31: This is the first time since 2014 that no foreign forces have tried to create disturbances ahead of a Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a quip at the Opposition ahead of the Budget Session this morning. In his customary remarks before the session, he said it had become a trend for some to do “mischief” before every session, and that he had been seeing it since 2014 when the BJP came to power at the centre.

“Since 2014, this is the first Parliament session that saw no ‘videshi chingari’ (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire. Before every budget session, I noticed that people were ready to do mischief. And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks,” he said, flanked by his party MPs in the Parliament complex.

The quip follows the disruption of parliamentary proceedings over the last few sessions, especially after baseless allegations made by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg, and more significantly weeks after the short-seller announced it was shutting down.

Modi said in his remarks that this session will focus on India’s all-round development with a focus on women’s empowerment.

“We are moving ahead on mission mode. Innovation, inclusion, and investment form the base of our economic activity. In this session of Parliament, many historic bills and amendments will be discussed,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM said the session will also focus on “reform, perform, and transform”, and added that all MPs will contribute to strengthening the ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) model in this session.