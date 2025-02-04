Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico 

Washington, Feb 4: US President Donald Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for one month after last-minute talks Monday — but there was no breakthrough yet in negotiations with Canada on an issue that has sparked fears of a global trade war. Washington, Feb 4: US President Donald Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for one month after last-minute talks Monday — but there was no breakthrough yet in negotiations with Canada on an issue that has sparked fears of a global trade war.

As world markets slumped, Trump and his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum both announced the halt in the levies after she agreed to send 10,000 troops to the US-Mexico border following talks on Monday.

Trump said on his Truth Social network that after the “very friendly conversation” he had “agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period.