Tirunelveli: CM inaugurates solar panel manufacturing plant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a grand solar panel manufacturing plant established by the Tata Group at the Kangaikondan Industrial Park in Tirunelveli.

The plant, set up with an investment of ₹4,400 crore, spans 350 acres and is expected to boost the renewable energy sector in the state.

As part of his state-wide visits to review government projects and welfare schemes, CM Stalin arrived in Tirunelveli today (February 6), where he received a warm welcome from the public. Citizens lined up on both sides of the road, with some even shaking hands with him to greet him.

Following the inauguration of the Tata Group’s solar panel plant, CM Stalin also laid the foundation stone for a Vikram Solar plant worth ₹3,125 crore. This new facility is set to create 3,500 job opportunities, with 80% of the workforce comprising women. Additionally, 100 differently-abled individuals will also be employed at the plant.

Speaking at the event, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, highlighted that this solar panel manufacturing plant is the largest of its kind in India, built at a single location.

Before the inauguration, CM Stalin paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, honoring his contributions to India’s industrial growth.

Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident occurred during the Chief Minister’s convoy movement, where a person sustained injuries after being hit by one of the vehicles. Authorities are looking into the incident.

The inauguration of this solar plant is expected to be a major milestone in Tamil Nadu’s renewable energy journey, strengthening the state’s position as a leader in green energy production.