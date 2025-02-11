All eyes on Bumrah 

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recently completed his five-week off-loading and has started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy even as he races against time to get match-fit for the Champions Trophy.

Off-loading is a concept where an athlete is advised complete rest, including staying away from gym work.

The BCCI has put an iron curtain on the information coming out of NCA, and save four-five people associated with the centre of excellence and the Indian cricket team, no one else has an accurate information about the pacer’s latest fitness status.

For the rehabilitation process of an injured centrally-contracted player, the norm for NCA is to allot one strength-and-conditioning coach, one physio for injury monitoring and a bowling or batting coach to monitor the skills part, which is also a part of Return To Play (RTP).